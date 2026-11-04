“A Moncler Baby Puffer for 50,000 Won?”... Hwang Bo-ra’s Flea-Market Sale Sparks Debate

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hwang Bo-ra drew attention by selling a baby puffer jacket from luxury brand Moncler for just 50,000 won.

On the 3rd, footage of Hwang Bo-ra selling various childcare items at a flea market was released on her YouTube channel, “Boravariety.”

In the video, Hwang Bo-ra checked prices on a secondhand marketplace platform to decide what to charge for the items she planned to bring to the flea market. “I don’t think they’ll sell if they’re expensive. I have to put them out cheap. Like 50,000 won,” she said, opting for strikingly low prices.

Hwang Bo-ra then packed items ranging from word cards to a stroller blanket and baby sunglasses and headed to the market.

A customer showed up as soon as the market opened and asked with interest, “Is it 50,000 won?” The item that caught the customers’ attention was a Moncler puffer for children. Hwang Bo-ra actively tried to sell it, emphasizing, “It’s been dry-cleaned.”

But when she offered the expensive puffer for 50,000 won, the customer asked whether it was genuine: “Is it real?” Hwang Bo-ra confidently replied, “It’s real. I don’t sell fakes.”

After managing to sell it for 50,000 won, Hwang Bo-ra, visibly buzzing with energy, went on to sell other items as well, keeping the cheerful atmosphere going and giving viewers a laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.