Lee Chun-soo Delighted by Child Model Daughter’s “Doll-Like Looks”: “Doesn’t Look Like Me; DNA Is Fine”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Former soccer player Lee Chun-soo was delighted by the distinctive looks of his twin children.

On the 3rd, a video of Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun talking about their children was released on the YouTube channel “Ri Chun-su [Lee Chun-soo].”

Looking at Shim Haeun, Lee Chun-soo said, “You’ve become a mom who lives for herself rather than for her husband. Our eldest daughter, Ju-eun, has grown up well, and even I think the twins have good DNA.” He continued, “The twins don’t actually look like me, either. Ju-eun gets very stressed about that (her looks), but when you see her in person, it’s not like that. She does look like me, but maybe because she’s my child, I think she’s pretty. She inherited only the good things.” Shim Haeun agreed, saying, “Ju-eun has a fair and pretty face.”

Lee Chun-soo spoke again about his twin children, a boy and a girl, saying, “The twins are really pretty. They got only the good things. I think it’s because, genetically, they took a little more after their mom.”

The couple’s twin daughter, Ju-yul, works as a child model and has drawn attention for her doll-like looks, including recently being selected as a model for a public service advertisement. Their twin son, Tae-gang, also has well-defined features.

Lee Chun-soo married Shim Haeun in 2012. They welcomed their daughter Ju-eun in 2013 and their twins, Tae-gang and Ju-yul, in 2020.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.