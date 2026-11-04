'Lee Yong-sik’s son-in-law' Won Hyuk breaks down in tears during live broadcast: “How long are you going to keep riding your father-in-law’s coattails?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Won Hyuk finally burst into tears during a live broadcast as he thought of his wife and daughter. His heartfelt confession as he set out to stand on his own, moving beyond being known as comedian Lee Yong-sik’s son-in-law, struck a sympathetic chord.

On the 4th, trot singer Won Hyuk appeared as a new challenger on “Challenge! Dream Stage” on KBS1’s “AM Plaza” and shared his story.

Taking the stage that day, Won Hyuk spoke about his father-in-law, Lee Yong-sik, and shared an update: “At first, my father-in-law opposed our marriage, but thanks to the support of many people, we were able to get married. Now we’re living happily, and we even have a lovely daughter.”

But separate from his happy family life, his concerns as a singer were growing. Won Hyuk spoke directly about the negative reactions directed at him.

He admitted, “There were comments saying, ‘How long are you going to keep working by relying on your father-in-law?’ and ‘You’re a celebrity thanks to Lee Yong-sik.’ At first, I didn’t pay much attention to them. It was true that I’d been able to work thanks to my father-in-law, and I was grateful just to appear on broadcasts together with him.”

He said his thinking changed after his daughter was born. Becoming the head of a household brought the practical concern that he couldn’t rely on his father-in-law forever.

Won Hyuk shared his disappointment, saying, “Until now, when I got offers to appear on broadcasts, I often appeared with my father-in-law or my wife, Soo-min. There weren’t many shows looking for the singer Won Hyuk on his own.”

He added, “‘Challenge! Dream Stage’ is the first stage where I’ve been the main focus,” and said, “I want to be a wonderful dad to my daughter and a husband who can hold his head high in front of my wife, who went through a difficult time and married me.”

In particular, he expressed his strong determination to stand on his own, saying, “Now, I’ll proudly make it on my own—not as Lee Yong-sik’s son-in-law, but under my own name as trot singer Won Hyuk.”

Sul Woon-do, who watched him, also threw his support behind Won Hyuk’s challenge. “Coming on stage today was a stroke of genius,” Sul Woon-do said. “I could feel his sincerity. Now he needs to step out from behind his father-in-law and stand on his own,” he advised.

Near the end of the broadcast, an unexpected flood of tears followed. When Kim Hye-young asked Won Hyuk to send a video message to his wife and daughter, who would be watching the show at home, he broke down, unable to hold back his emotions.

“I really tried not to cry today. Soo-min told me not to cry,” Won Hyuk said, his voice breaking. He added, “This was a much more nerve-racking and weighty stage than the trot competition.”

He also talked about how his mindset had changed since his daughter was born. “Looking at my daughter, I came to think, ‘Dad can do it; there’s nothing Dad can’t do.’ There’s nothing in the world I’m afraid of anymore,” Won Hyuk said, vowing, “For my beloved wife and daughter, I’ll become a singer who gives my best on any stage from now on.”

Won Hyuk’s image as he finally burst into tears showed the desperation of a man responsible for supporting his family, not merely the son-in-law of a famous comedian.

Meanwhile, Won Hyuk married Lee Soo-min, Lee Yong-sik’s only daughter, in April 2024 after a long relationship. The couple drew attention when they shared on television how they had faced Lee Yong-sik’s opposition during their journey to marriage, and they welcomed their first daughter last May.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.