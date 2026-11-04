'I Live Alone' single-life stars Lee You-jin and Bae Na-ra share a remarkable connection as they marry on the same day

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actors Lee You-jin and Bae Na-ra, who previously showcased their single lives on MBC's I Live Alone, will coincidentally hold their weddings on the same day. The coincidence has drawn attention, especially as both are marrying fellow actors.

Lee You-jin and Bae Na-ra will each get married on the 14th, joining the ranks of men who are off the market on the same day.

Bae Na-ra will be the first to marry musical theater actress Han Jae-ah at a Catholic church in Oksu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. On the 3rd, his agency, YY Entertainment, officially announced the couple's wedding. The ceremony is expected to be held privately, with only family members from both sides and close friends in attendance.

The two first met while appearing together in the musical Grease in 2019. They grew closer as they worked together on several productions, and their relationship developed from colleagues into romance, with their love growing over the years.

The two, who officially confirmed their relationship in January, will tie the knot after about 10 months of dating publicly.

Shortly after announcing the wedding, Bae Na-ra posted a handwritten letter and wedding photos on social media, saying, "Someone precious, with whom I want to walk through life, has come into my life." He added, "We promised to share our brightest smiles first when we're happy, to be each other's quiet support when we're tired and going through hard times, and to build the rest of our lives together."

Han Jae-ah also shared her thoughts ahead of the wedding, saying, "I met someone who will be a dependable source of support for me on hard days as well as happy ones. We promised to spend the years ahead together and live a life of cherishing and relying on each other."

Lee You-jin will also marry actress Cha Kyung-eun on the same day. The two announced their wedding on the 6th of last month and shared their wedding photos.

The love story of Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun is quite different from that of Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah.

The two met through the short-form drama Cast if You Can See the Way, which marked Lee You-jin's directorial debut. Lee fell in love with Cha at first sight while preparing for the project, and after filming wrapped, he actively pursued her. They eventually became a couple.

The two began dating with marriage in mind in June and will marry just five months later.

When announcing the wedding, Lee You-jin expressed his affection for his future bride, saying, "Kyung-eun is the person I most want to talk to at the end of a busy day," and, "Even when I didn't believe in myself, she made the impossible possible time and again with just a few words."

Lee You-jin and Cha Kyung-eun also had more joyful news when they learned they were expecting a child while preparing for their wedding. At the time, both sides said, "After deciding to marry and receiving the approval of both families, we recently learned of the pregnancy while preparing for the wedding," adding, "Both actors and their families are now joyfully preparing to welcome a new life."

Lee You-jin, the son of actor Lee Hyo-jung, became known through dramas including Hello, My Twenties! 2, Be Melodramatic, and Three Bold Siblings. Cha Kyung-eun was a cast member on Season 7 of Coupang Play's SNL Korea.

After working on the musical stage, Bae Na-ra made his mark in Netflix's D.P. Season 2 and Weak Hero Class 2, among other titles. He later appeared on I Live Alone, sharing his daily life with his pet cat and his hobbies, and showing a friendly, relatable side.

Lee You-jin also drew attention on I Live Alone by showing the home he had decorated himself and his simple day-to-day life.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.