‘Friendly Rivalry’ star Chung Su-bin finds a new home, joins Bluorium Management

Photo courtesy of Bluorium Management

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Chung Su-bin has joined forces with new entertainment agency Bluorium Management.

On the 4th, Bluorium Management announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with actress Chung Su-bin,” adding, “We will spare no effort in providing full support so that Chung Su-bin, with her solid acting skills and diverse charms, can showcase her abilities in a wider range of projects.”

Chung Su-bin, who made her debut in the 2019 short film ‘Freckles,’ has steadily built her own filmography, moving between the big and small screens in films including ‘A Very Special Human’ and ‘It’s Okay!’ and dramas such as ‘Rookie Cops,’ ‘Juvenile Justice,’ ‘Trolley’ and ‘Chief Detective 1958.’

In particular, in STUDIO X+U’s drama ‘Friendly Rivalry,’ which she appeared in last year, she played Woo Seul-gi, who had to become the top student in her school to survive. Her nuanced portrayal of the character’s complex inner world and subtle emotional shifts left a strong impression on viewers. She was recognized for her acting, winning awards including the ‘2025 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards,’ ‘2025 International Streaming Festival - Global OTT Awards,’ ‘16th Korea Drama Awards’ and ‘2025 SEOULCON APAN STAR AWARDS.’

Chung Su-bin’s new agency, Bluorium Management, is a new comprehensive entertainment company that seeks to maximize each artist’s distinctive, innate charm and abilities and foster sustainable growth together across the cultural and arts sectors. It plans to build deep trust with artists and create diverse synergies based on its distinctive management system and planning capabilities.

Meanwhile, Chung Su-bin is set to meet audiences in her next film, ‘My First Graduation,’ which will be released in 2027.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.