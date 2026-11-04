Im Soo-hyang digs the ground herself for a dog that lost a leg in a snare accident: “Don’t get sick”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Im Soo-hyang made a positive impact by creating a warm home for a dog that lost one of its legs in a snare accident.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel HAPDOG released footage of Im Soo-hyang volunteering to improve the home of a dog kept in a yard after it was caught in a snare, lost a leg, and was rescued.

According to the video, the dog had once been caught in a snare in the mountains and was rescued by its owner’s son while on the brink of death, but lost one of its legs in the accident. It is now cared for by a 90-year-old woman, and the organization decided to provide it with a new home so it could spend a warm winter.

Im Soo-hyang joined the volunteer effort that day and helped create a space for the dog, digging the ground herself and putting up a tent despite the rainy, inclement weather.

She also showed her affection by giving the dog treats she had brought herself. Looking at the dog, Im Soo-hyang said, “You’re so cute,” and the dog wagged its tail repeatedly, seemingly delighted, creating a heartwarming scene.

After finishing the volunteer work, Im Soo-hyang warmly told the dog, “Stay warm in your winter home. Don’t get sick or catch a cold.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.