“When I spray it, I think of those days”... Lee Joo-yeon reveals why she still keeps perfume from her ex-boyfriend

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Actress Lee Joo-yeon, formerly of the group After School, said she still keeps perfume gifted to her by a former partner.

In a video recently posted to her YouTube channel “Joo-yeon of the Week,” Lee Joo-yeon shared memories involving an ex-boyfriend while introducing some of the perfumes she treasures.

That day, Lee laid out dozens of perfumes on the table, showing her unusual fondness for them. She explained that she chooses different perfumes depending on her mood, whom she is meeting, and where she is going. She also shared a personal habit: she uses just one perfume while filming a movie or drama so she can preserve the memories of that time along with the project.

Then, three perfumes with distinctive designs caught the eye. Lee said they had been gifts from an ex-boyfriend, adding, “It’s all over anyway.”

She also shared how her ex-boyfriend had prepared a special gift for her. According to Lee, because she loved perfume so much, he wanted to give her something uncommon. While on a business trip to Hong Kong, he searched for perfumes that were hard to find in Korea and gave her three Italian perfumes with distinctive designs.

Lee said that smelling the perfumes brings back memories of the past. “When I spray them, I think of those days, so I don’t tend to use them,” she said, adding that she still wants to keep them because of their pretty designs.

The relationship is over, but she has kept the perfumes he gave her rather than throwing them away.

As Lee’s mention of an ex-boyfriend drew attention, interest also resurfaced in the dating rumors involving her and G-Dragon that arose in the past. Lee and G-Dragon have been at the center of dating rumors several times since 2017.

Lee debuted in 2009 as a member of After School and later expanded her career into acting.

Reporter mj.cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.