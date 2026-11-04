Showing Off Her Home Again... So Yoo-jin Reveals Her Mansion Turned Art Museum: “Drilled Into Marble to Install Artwork”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress So Yoo-jin showed off her palatial home, which could pass for an art museum.

A video titled “So Yoo-jin’s Art Collection Revealed Again After 3 Years (What Paintings Does Actress So Yoo-jin Own?)” was released on the “Art Messenger Lee So-young” YouTube channel on the 4th.

Art collector Lee So-young told So Yoo-jin, “I filmed your collection for my YouTube channel three years ago. You’ve done a lot more collecting in the three years since. You’ve also acquired many works by young artists.” So Yoo-jin said, “I bought large pieces without thinking and sent them to my mom’s house.”

So Yoo-jin then invited Lee So-young to her home and showed off the many artworks throughout the mansion. Various works filled the space from the entrance to the living room and rooms throughout the house. There was also a white porcelain collection and installation art.

So Yoo-jin introduced an enormous artwork installed on the living room’s marble wall, explaining, “When I hung it on a white wall, the piece didn’t come to life as much, so I drilled into marble for the first time. I’d never hung a painting on marble before, but once the piece was here, it looked more striking.” Various artworks also filled the wall along the staircase leading to the second floor and the children’s study room. So Yoo-jin had previously shown the interior of her home, which evoked a board-game café.

So Yoo-jin married culinary researcher Paik Jong-won in 2013, and they have three children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.