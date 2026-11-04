Jun Ji-hyun's strikingly bony collarbones, with every bone showing... the ultimate in self-care at 45

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jun Ji-hyun exuded a distinctive charm in a daring dress.

Recently, several outtakes from a Vogue fashion magazine photoshoot were posted on the official social media account of Jun Ji-hyun's agency, PEACHY COMPANY. The agency added the message, “For Gianna jun's Birthday, today is all about her” (“For Jun Ji-hyun's birthday, today is all about her”), and wished her a happy birthday.

In the released photos, Jun Ji-hyun exuded a captivating aura in a blue dress with a plunging neckline. Lace detailing running from the chest down to the legs particularly caught the eye.

What drew the most attention was Jun Ji-hyun's toned figure, free of excess fat. Her delicate shoulders and sharply defined collarbones, prominent enough for her bones to stand out, emphasized her signature slim silhouette. Her trim waist and long, slender legs further impressed.

In another photo, she stood on a staircase in a black suit, gazing at the camera. Even in a restrained look that contrasted with the glamorous dress, she commanded attention with her intense gaze and charisma. Her deep red lip color and sleek, swept-back hairstyle also further accentuated her signature alluring charm.

Born in 1981 and 45 this year, Jun Ji-hyun showed off her unchanged looks, making it hard to believe she is a mother of two sons.

Jun Ji-hyun, who maintains her figure so consistently, is also known for her strict self-care routine. Last May, she appeared on “Pinggyego” on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun and said, “I work out every day. I always do it in the morning.” She went on to explain that she combines personal training with working out on her own and exercises for about one to two hours a day.

She also said she had recently started kickboxing, adding, “Working out improves my stamina, so I think it helps me on set.”

In an earlier interview with Harper's Bazaar, she also emphasized that “consistency seems to be the most important thing,” adding, “If you build a routine you can stick to without thinking about it, it eventually becomes natural.”

Meanwhile, Jun Ji-hyun married financial professional Choi Joon Hyuk in 2012, and they have two sons.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.