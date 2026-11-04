Who Is Kim Jayeon, Who Married a Former Samsung Electronics President 25 Years Her Senior?... An Impressive Résumé, From an MIT Master’s to CEO

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Former supermodel Kim Jayeon, 45, has revealed that she married Young Sohn, 70, a former president of Samsung Electronics, overcoming a 25-year age gap, drawing attention to her.

On the 31st of last month, Kim announced her marriage to former Samsung Electronics president Young Sohn in a post on her social media: “I thought I’d never get married and would live alone for the rest of my life, but well past 40, after a long and winding journey, I met the one for me.”

The two are connected as senior and junior alumni of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. Kim, born in 1981, is 25 years younger than Sohn, who was born in 1956.

The unexpected marriage announcement has drawn attention not only to the age gap between the two but also to Kim Jayeon’s résumé.

Kim Jayeon rose to prominence after placing first in the 2003 SBS Supermodel Contest. She later expanded her career into the international fashion industry, signing with New York-based Next Model Agency in the United States and continuing to work as a model.

In 2011, she worked as a fashion trend analyst at a New York-based beauty company. She studied fashion business at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York and then earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

She is currently active in fashion and branding and has served as CEO of JY Branding since 2023.

Later, on the 3rd, Kim shared her thoughts on the marriage in a post on her social media: “Thank you so much for all the blessings and congratulations. I guess everyone has their own time. The connection that comes sooner for most people came to me later, well past 40, but I guess the right connection for each person, in keeping with their own timing, can still arrive unexpectedly.”

Meanwhile, Young Sohn is a global business leader who served as president and chief strategy officer (CSO) of Samsung Electronics. He is known for leading Samsung Electronics’ acquisition of Harman.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.