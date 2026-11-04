“What a great world for scamming”... The twist behind Lee Ji-hye’s luxury travel photos from Egypt to Australia

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer and TV personality Lee Ji-hye has shared overseas travel photos that make it look as though she is traveling between Egypt and Australia. But the twist was that they were composite images created with artificial intelligence (AI), not photos from an actual trip.

On the 4th, Lee Ji-hye posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “What a great world for scamming. Videos don’t work, though.”

In the photos she shared, Lee Ji-hye poses in front of the pyramids, one of Egypt’s most famous tourist attractions.

Wearing a light pink short-sleeved top and a long skirt, Lee Ji-hye smiles at the camera with a vast desert and towering pyramids behind her. Her natural-looking pose gives the impression that she has traveled to Egypt and is enjoying her trip, catching the eye.

Another photo features the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Wearing a black sleeveless dress, Lee Ji-hye looks at her phone on a promenade along Sydney Harbour. The blue sea, Opera House and palm trees in the background make it look like a photo taken during an actual trip.

However, all of the photos were composite images created using AI technology.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant JaeWan Moon in 2017, and they have two daughters. She currently shares glimpses of everyday life with her family through television and YouTube, connecting with the public.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.