Choi Soo-jong reveals why he was ‘driven out’ of the film industry one day: ‘Rumors that he was a real nuisance’

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Choi Soo-jong opened up about how his exceptional devotion to his wife, Ha Hee-ra, led him to be known as a nuisance in the film industry and eventually leave it.

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra appeared on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, which aired on the 3rd.

Choi Soo-jong, who said he had secretly had a crush on Ha Hee-ra in the past, said that whenever the drama production team asked who he wanted as his co-star, he recommended her. As a result, the two worked together in as many as four productions.

Ha Hee-ra shared, “I found out later that he had recommended me,” adding, “I turned down the role of a high school student to change my image, but the director came to see me every day and tried to persuade me, saying, ‘If you don’t do it, Soo-jong says he won’t either.’”

After hearing this, Hong Jin-kyung joked, “You’re a real nuisance in the film industry,” and Joo Woo-jae chimed in, “You really did make quite a fuss,” making everyone laugh.

In response, Choi Soo-jong deftly retorted, “I haven’t made any movies since then,” drawing even more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.