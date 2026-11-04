“From a Porn Addiction to an Affair...” Famous Comedian and Actor Opens Up About What Led to His Divorce

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] U.S. comedian and actor Chris Rock, 61, has publicly acknowledged his failings in his past marriage, including becoming overly preoccupied with adult films (pornography) and being unfaithful to his wife. Nearly 10 years after the divorce, he reflected on his past behavior and spoke candidly about the psychological problems he experienced at the time and his diagnosis of a learning disorder.

According to U.S. entertainment outlets including TMZ, Chris Rock discussed his marriage to his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, in a feature interview for GQ’s “2026 Men of the Year” issue.

The couple married in 1996 and had two daughters, but announced their separation in 2014 and divorced in 2016. About 10 years after the marriage ended, Rock looked back on his behavior at the time and acknowledged his shortcomings as a husband.

In the interview, he said, “I wasn’t a good husband. I watched too much porn,” and, “I don’t watch porn anymore. I stopped five or six years ago.” He went on to explain that although he wasn’t proud of his behavior at the time, it was a process he had to go through in life.

He also said that during the marriage he hadn’t paid enough attention to his wife, hadn’t been kind to her, and had even been unfaithful. He didn’t single out watching porn as the sole cause of the divorce, but acknowledged that his various failings had negatively affected their marriage.

Rock also said in the interview that after being diagnosed with “nonverbal learning disorder,” he came to understand his past behavior in a new light. The disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that can make it difficult to interpret nonverbal cues, such as another person’s facial expressions and gestures.

“This diagnosis helped me realize how much of my behavior over the past several years was insensitive and inconsiderate toward other people,” he said.

He also opened up about how his status as a celebrity kept him from properly recognizing his difficulties in interpersonal relationships. In the past, he had blamed his difficulties getting along with people around him on his fame.

“People start thinking that others respond to them in a certain way because they’re famous,” Rock said.

“I just thought that the reason I couldn’t communicate properly with people was my fame. I saw myself as someone with something special about me, and thought of myself as far too special,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith onstage at the 94th Academy Awards (the Oscars), held in March 2022.

Rock, who took the stage as a presenter, joked about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her shaved head to that of the main character in the film G.I. Jane. At the time, Jada had publicly discussed her alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.

Immediately after the joke, Will Smith went up onstage and slapped Rock in the face with an open hand. After returning to his seat, he shouted an expletive to the effect of, “Don’t you dare say my wife’s name.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.