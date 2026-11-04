Is that really Minzy, 2NE1’s youngest member? Just how much weight has she lost... Her sharp jawline is a shock

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Minzy, formerly of 2NE1, caught people’s attention with her dramatically transformed look.

On the 4th, Minzy posted several photos along with the following message on her social media: “A night when I felt the beauty of our cultural heritage and the depth of art. It was an even more meaningful time, with music added to the efforts to reclaim precious heritage scattered around the world and protect its value. May our beautiful heritage shine for a long time.”

In the photos, Minzy is seen attending a benefit concert for the National Museum of Korea. She wore a black dress that left her shoulders fully exposed and exuded a captivating aura. Her short haircut, more defined features and sharper jawline drew attention, as she showed off a composed yet elegant charm. Her look is 180 degrees different from the intense, highly individualistic image she had as 2NE1’s youngest member.

Meanwhile, Minzy debuted with 2NE1 in 2009 and won fans over with hit songs including “I Am The Best,” “Fire” and “I Don’t Care.” She has continued her solo career since the group disbanded in 2016.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.