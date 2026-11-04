46-year-old Ivy spent 10 million won of her own money studying English to pursue a U.S. career: “I practically lived at the academy” (“You Quiz on the Block”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Ivy said she spent about 10 million won studying English to pursue a career in the United States.

Airing at 8:55 p.m. today (Wednesday the 4th), episode 367 of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” (directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok, written by Lee Un-ju) will feature J Black, who choreographed the intro routine for A2O LITE’s “NEON” (Nion); chef Jung Ji Sun, a master of Chinese cuisine with 24 years of experience; and Ivy, who became the first Korean to make it to Broadway in New York with the musical “Chicago.”

Ivy, the first Korean actor to land a leading role on Broadway with the musical “Chicago,” will share the story of her fierce struggle to reach the stage of her dreams. After performing in “Chicago” about 600 times in Korea alone and establishing herself as the longest-running Roxie, Ivy will vividly recount her journey from first receiving an offer from Broadway in 2022 to finally taking the stage there in New York four years later. Viewers will hear how she hesitated because English was a stumbling block, as well as the story of how she submitted audition videos three times over the course of two whole years. She will reveal what happened behind the scenes on her way to becoming a “global Roxie,” including how she anxiously waited for a response after sending in an audition video and heard nothing for a while. The so-called “Euljiro 50-Day Project” is also expected to draw interest: 50 days before her Broadway debut, she began intensive training to overcome the language barrier. Ivy, who says she spent about 10 million won of her own money and practiced her lines for six to seven hours every day with nine native-speaking teachers, will draw laughs with the remark, “I practically lived at the academy. If I’d studied like this back then, maybe I could have gotten into SKY.”

Viewers will also hear about Ivy’s difficult journey to New York. Unpredictable moments included the tense situation of arriving in the United States just 10 days before the performance because of visa problems, as well as her nerve-racking first meeting with the local actors. A legendary episode in which she let loose some Konglish on Broadway is also set to bring big laughs. Ivy will candidly open up about the anxiety she faced in an unfamiliar environment, saying, “It felt like I was diving in headfirst.” She will also vividly recount her turbulent journey, from sleepless nights and tears on her early-morning walks because of the pressure of performing in English to receiving a standing ovation at her first curtain call. Reflecting on Broadway’s offer, which came when she was in her mid-40s, had lost confidence and felt she had reached her limits, Ivy will say, “It felt like my dream had come looking for me and knocked on my door,” and offer warm encouragement to those who have given up on their dreams. Viewers will also get a front-row seat at home to Ivy’s own performance of a Broadway version of “Chicago.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.