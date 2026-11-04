KATSEYE announces postponement of U.S. show on the day of the performance, citing “Megan’s health issues”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group KATSEYE postponed its performance due to Megan’s health issues.

KATSEYE said on its official account on the 4th, “We regret to announce that today’s performance at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed.”

It added, “Unfortunately, Megan is feeling unwell and will be unable to perform tonight. We want to give her time to rest and recover. We know many of you traveled a long way looking forward to tonight. We’re sorry we won’t be able to meet our fans. Thank you for your understanding and for always loving KATSEYE. We look forward to seeing you again soon.”

KATSEYE was scheduled to hold its “Wild World Tour” at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, U.S., that day. However, after Megan was unable to attend soundcheck due to health issues, the main performance was also postponed.

Megan and Daniela had also been absent from the Q&A session and VIP pre-show events at KATSEYE’s concert in Boston, U.S., on the 29th of last month due to health issues.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.