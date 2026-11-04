‘Married at 23’ Lee Yo-won unveils eldest daughter, a graduate of a prestigious U.S. university—her tall genes are astonishing

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Yo-won has revealed her eldest daughter, who bears a striking resemblance to her in overall vibe.

On the 4th, a video of Kim Young-ran, Lee Kyung-jin and Ahn So-young attending a fashion show was posted on the YouTube channel Real Actresses.

Kim Young-ran saw Lee Yo-won at the fashion show and asked, “Do you remember doing a drama with me a long time ago?” Lee Yo-won could not remember. When Kim said they had appeared together in the 2000 drama Kkokji, Lee finally nodded.

Kim Young-ran recalled, “When I saw you back then, I thought, ‘Why are you getting married so young?’” Lee Yo-won pointed to her eldest daughter, who had come with her, and said, “That’s why I had her.” The daughter was taller than her mother, who is 173 cm tall, and drew attention with her clearly defined features visible even through the mosaic blur. The mother and daughter’s almost identical hairstyles also stood out. The daughter is reportedly a graduate of RISD (Rhode Island School of Design), a prestigious U.S. art school.

Kim Young-ran once again brought up Lee Yo-won, who married at the young age of 23, saying, “She got married after Kkokji, at an age when she could have gone on to become a leading actress. I thought she was going to become a great actress, but then she got married.”

When the production team asked Kim Young-ran, “Shouldn’t you give [Lee Yo-won’s] daughter some spending money?” Kim joked, “She earns more than I do. I heard her husband is rich.”

Meanwhile, Lee Yo-won married a businessman who was a former golfer in 2003, at the age of 23, and has three children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.