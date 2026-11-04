“No Official Jekki Reunion”... Ko Ji-yong Clarifies Again After “Shush” Standoff with Fans Opposed to His Return

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of the group SECHSKIES, has issued an official statement through his representatives amid controversy over his rejoining the group.

On the 4th, Mountain Movement Story Co., Ko Ji-yong’s agency and the organizer of the fan meeting “The Tree in INSPIRE—Jekki’s Untold Story,” said, “This event was not planned to announce or pursue an official SECHSKIES reunion or activities as a full group.”

The agency stressed, “This is a separate event arranged for Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin to share music, memories and stories about their lives today with the audience. Defining this event as an official SECHSKIES reunion event does not reflect its actual nature. We have never announced Ko Ji-yong’s official return to SECHSKIES.”

Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin will present “Untold Story” at INSPIRE Arena in Incheon on December 15 and 16. Eun Ji-won and Kim Jae-deok will not take part in the performance.

After SECHSKIES disbanded in 2000, Ko announced his retirement from the entertainment industry. He did not take part in the group’s 2016 reunion on MBC’s “Infinite Challenge - ToToGa 2,” or in its subsequent activities as a full group. However, the SECHSKIES fandom issued a statement calling for Ko to be removed from the group’s profile. It alleged that a company he founded in 2018 was using the SECHSKIES brand and fandom in ads to recruit investors and in viral marketing, while he had made insulting remarks at numerous events where fans were mobilized. YG Entertainment accepted the request and removed Ko from the group’s official profile. Fans were once again angered as Ko held a fan meeting under the SECHSKIES name for the first time in 16 years.

On the 2nd, the SECHSKIES fandom issued a statement strongly opposing Ko’s return to the group. In response, Ko posted on his account on the 3rd a photo of someone holding an index finger to their lips in a “shush” gesture, along with the words “Please!!,” and set the Black Eyed Peas’ “Shut Up” as the background music, sparking controversy over a power struggle.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.