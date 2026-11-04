'You and I' singer Kim Kwang-seok of Sorisae dies after battling a brain lesion-related disability at 70

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim Kwang-seok, a member of the folk groups Solgae Trio and Sorisae, has died. He was 70.

Pop music critic Park Seong-seo announced Kim Kwang-seok’s death in a post on his account on the 3rd. Kim’s health deteriorated sharply after the COVID-19 pandemic, and after battling a brain lesion-related disability since 2023, he died in the early hours of that day.

Park paid tribute to him, saying, “The music of Solgae, Solgae Trio and Sorisae embodied a free-spirited musical vision that did not remain confined to a single genre. ‘Love Still Unfinished’ and ‘You and I’—songs that remain by our side even as time passes. Kim Kwang-seok, whom we can now meet again only through those songs. May the departed rest in peace.”

Born in 1956, Kim Kwang-seok formed Jjanmul Jipsi with Hwang Yeong-ik and performed with the group before forming the trio Solgae in 1980 with Han Jeong-seon, who had emerged from the 3rd TBC Young People's Song Festival. Solgae, which debuted in 1981, won acclaim while taking on a range of genres with songs such as ‘In the Midst of a Play’ and ‘Love Still Unfinished,’ and changed its name to Solgae Trio in 1985. However, after Han Jeong-seon left in 1987, the group brought in new member Han Yeong in 1988 and changed its name once again, to Sorisae. Sorisae gained popularity with the mega-hit ‘You and I,’ but became a duo again when Han Yeong left in 1994. In 2000, the group brought in new member Yoon Gi-hwan and pursued meaningful activities, including charity concerts.

The wake for Kim was set up in Special Room No. 1 at the Kyowon Yeoum Incheon Sarang Hospital Funeral Hall. The funeral procession will take place at 1 p.m. on the 4th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.