Another loss after the late Choi Bool-am... Chae Si-ra shocked by writer Jeong Ha-yeon’s death: “Rest in peace, teacher”

Photo: Sportschosun DB, Korea Television and Radio Writers Association

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Chae Si-ra expressed sorrow over one tragic loss after another.

On the 4th, Chae posted on her social media: “Another great master has passed away in just a few days. Writer Jeong Ha-yeon of The King and the Queen and Insu, the Queen Mother. I had been thinking that you must have aged quite a bit and that I wanted to see you... But then I saw the news, and I was shocked and regretful...” She expressed her sorrow as writer Jeong Ha-yeon passed away just three days after the death of actor Choi Bool-am.

Chae recalled her memories with writer Jeong Ha-yeon, saying, “When I first met you because of The King and the Queen, you said, ‘I’m going to write about Insu, the Queen Mother someday, and while watching Mimong, I decided then that Chae Si-ra would play the role.’ Those words made me firm in my decision, and 13 years later, I met Insu, the Queen Mother once again. I can only be grateful for how difficult and meaningful it is to encounter the same writer and the same role twice in one lifetime.”

She continued, “You worked so hard writing scripts every week throughout your life. Now, let your mind and heart rest in peace, teacher,” paying tribute to the deceased.

Writer Jeong Ha-yeon passed away on the 1st from a chronic illness. The writer was 82. Jeong penned major hit historical dramas such as The King and the Queen, Insu, the Queen Mother, and Empress Myeongseong, and also showcased her writing talent in popular dramas such as Wife, A Bittersweet Life, and Flames of Desire. Her final work was the 2018 drama Let’s Hold Hands Tightly and Watch the Setting Sun.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.