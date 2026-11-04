Jang Wonyoung sparks ‘rudeness’ controversy after avoiding male executive’s cheek-to-cheek greeting: “Is there no right to refuse?”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] IVE’s Jang Wonyoung has been embroiled in an unexpected “rudeness” controversy after avoiding a male executive’s cheek-to-cheek greeting at a luxury brand event. But others have pushed back, asking whether someone should have to accept unwanted physical contact just because the other person is a senior executive at a global brand.

On the 4th, videos showing Jang Wonyoung at a Bulgari event held on the 28th of last month in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, spread across online communities and social media, sparking a heated debate.

In the video, Jang Wonyoung exchanged a cheek-to-cheek greeting with Bulgari CEO Laura Burdese. Later, when Vincenzo Pujia, Bulgari’s vice president of global sales and retail, approached to greet her in a similar way, Jang raised her arm to keep her distance and leaned back. The male executive appeared to pause briefly at her unexpected reaction. Jang kept smiling, but a brief awkwardness hung between them.

The issue was that the few-second clip turned into an online controversy over “business etiquette.”

Some online commenters took issue with Jang Wonyoung responding to the female CEO with a cheek-to-cheek greeting while acting differently toward the male executive. They argued that, since she was attending an official event as a Bulgari ambassador, she should have respected the other person’s greeting customs.

There was also plenty of disagreement. Critics of that view pointed out that even if cheek-to-cheek greetings are customary in Western countries as a sign of familiarity, the other person is not obligated to accept one.

Some online commenters defended Jang Wonyoung, saying, “Cheek-to-cheek greetings are their culture too, but the other person’s wishes should be respected first.” They argued that it was unreasonable to say she should have allowed the same physical contact from the male executive just because she had exchanged a cheek-to-cheek greeting with the female CEO. The view was that the way people greet each other can vary depending on the person, and that each individual can decide what degree of physical contact they feel comfortable with. There is no basis to conclude that the male executive deliberately intended to make her uncomfortable, but that does not mean Jang’s momentary move to create distance should immediately be deemed discourteous.

Some have said it is an overinterpretation to judge Jang Wonyoung’s intentions or usual demeanor based on a short video alone.

Coincidentally, Jang Wonyoung had previously been caught up in a “rudeness” controversy over another video filmed at the same event. At the time, while posing for a photo with actor Kim Ji-won and the Bulgari CEO, Jang gestured to Kim as they adjusted their positions. It was later captured as the two returned to their original places, apparently after receiving conflicting directions from staff at the scene. Some online commenters also said Jang’s behavior had been discourteous to the CEO.

Others countered that a simple mishap in relaying instructions at the scene was being blown out of proportion. The three later finished the photo session smiling.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.