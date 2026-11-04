Lee Seo-jin and Han Ji-min, 20-year frenemies, reunite... to appear on Na Yeong-seok (Na PD)’s new variety show ‘Just Friends’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo, JOOHONEY of MONSTA X, and Jeongyeon of TWICE are setting off on a friendship trip that blurs the line between family and friends.

Premiering Friday, November 27, at 8:35 p.m. on tvN, ‘Just Friends’ (directed by Na PD and Shin Geon-jun; hereafter, ‘Just Friends’) is a program in which Lee Seo-jin, Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun, Park Jung-soo, JOOHONEY of MONSTA X, and Jeongyeon of TWICE—some of the entertainment industry’s best-known opposite-sex friends—enjoy a trip to celebrate a combined 85 years of friendship and chat freely about a range of topics.

The first poster released features 20-year friends Lee Seo-jin and Han Ji-min, 55-year friends Kim Yong-gun and Park Jung-soo, and 10-year friends JOOHONEY and Jeongyeon. The phrase ‘A combined 85 years—and still just friends’ sparks curiosity about the friendship they have built over many years, stitch by stitch like embroidery, and the new stories they will create on their trip.

The teaser video also offers a glimpse of the six’s true best-friend moments as they travel by car. As Jeongyeon says, ‘Everyone’s sitting with their friends,’ Lee Seo-jin and Han Ji-min, Kim Yong-gun and Park Jung-soo, and JOOHONEY and Jeongyeon are all seated next to each other.

The easy rapport among the ‘Just Friends’ also draws interest. Han Ji-min spots the sunset outside the window and says, ‘Wow, that’s beautiful. Look at the sunset on the right,’ but Lee Seo-jin, a quintessential T in the entertainment industry, remains silent, seemingly unmoved. The other friends show no interest either, bringing laughs. Meanwhile, JOOHONEY tells Jeongyeon, who is driving, ‘Let’s keep a closer eye on the navigation,’ while Park Jung-soo dozes off and Kim Yong-gun catches the eye as he pulls out his phone, seemingly to fight off sleepiness.

Kim Yong-gun then entertains by watching videos at full volume, like fathers do. With dad energy filling the car, JOOHONEY says, ‘It feels like we’re one big family and a group of friends,’ prompting curiosity about the six’s distinctive journey, which blurs the line between family and friendship, and the ‘Just Friends’ destination.

The tvN show ‘Just Friends,’ which aims to win viewers over with the six’s candid energy and real conversations, premieres Friday, November 27, at 8:35 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.