Uee Gets Her Body Fat Percentage Down to 19%... A Transformed Body After Her Confession of 'Extreme Dieting'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Uee has lowered her body fat percentage to 19%.

On the 3rd, Uee shared a record of changes in her body composition on her social media, along with the message, “Who knew preparing for a HYROX competition would be this intense!”

According to the record she shared, as of November 3, Uee’s skeletal muscle mass was 23.9 kg, her body fat percentage was 19.0%, and her body fat mass was 10.3 kg.

What stands out in particular is the change over the past few months. Her skeletal muscle mass, which was 22.5 kg on July 9, fell to 21.8 kg on August 10, but then steadily increased, reaching 23.9 kg on November 3. That amounts to a 1.4 kg increase in skeletal muscle mass in about four months.

By contrast, her body fat percentage fell noticeably. After rising to 25.2% on August 10, it dropped to 23.0% on August 24 and 20.2% on October 1, before reaching 19.0% on November 3. That is a decrease of 6.2 percentage points in about three months.

Her body fat mass also fell by 3.3 kg over the same period, from 13.6 kg to 10.3 kg. The figures show that she increased her skeletal muscle mass while reducing body fat.

By sharing these records, Uee seemed to show that she had realized just how demanding preparation for a HYROX competition is. The figures themselves also offer a glimpse of her efforts to train intensely and manage her fitness.

Last June, Uee appeared on the YouTube channel 'Togetherwithsean' and shared her distinctive exercise habits. At the time, she said, “It’s important to find an exercise that suits you and keep at it,” and revealed that she had bought an exercise machine known as the 'Stairway to Heaven' and worked out on it, doing 4,000 steps at a time, for more than a year. She also stressed the importance of drinking enough water and eating a healthy diet.

Uee has also shared that she once struggled with concerns about her figure because of extreme dieting. On KBS2’s 'Problem Child in House' in 2023, she said, “I debuted with ‘honey thighs,’ and because I dieted so extremely, I wasn’t satisfied with my body,” adding that she had regained her confidence through regular exercise.

Uee, who has experienced changes in both body and mind through exercise, is now taking on a HYROX competition and drawing attention by sharing records showing increased skeletal muscle mass and reduced body fat.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.