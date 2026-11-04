Cha Ye-ryun, who denies school bullying allegations, returns to Korea after her U.S. schedule... Will she speak out amid a string of revelations?

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] Actress Cha Ye-ryun, who has been embroiled in school bullying allegations, is reportedly back in Korea after completing her schedule in the United States, and attention is focused on whether she will address the series of controversies herself. Her agency has categorically denied the allegations, but the controversy has shown little sign of dying down as further claims have emerged.

Cha Ye-ryun learned of the school bullying allegations against her while staying in the United States recently to film for her YouTube channel, “Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun.”

At the time, her agency, HB Entertainment, immediately denied the allegations, saying, “Our investigation found them to be baseless.” However, conflicting accounts continued to surface online from people who claimed to have known Cha Ye-ryun during their school years.

The controversy began on the 29th of last month, when a post titled “Please stop working, 1985-born actress who perpetrated school bullying” appeared on an online community.

The author, identified as A, claimed that an actress had repeatedly assaulted and bullied them during middle school. They said the harassment continued in classrooms, restrooms and buildings near the school, and that a slap left them with injuries severe enough to rupture an eardrum.

A did not directly disclose the actress’s real name, but Cha Ye-ryun was identified online based on details in the post, including the actress’s birth year and former school.

Cha Ye-ryun’s representatives immediately stated that the allegations were baseless. Her agency later said it was maintaining its position while checking the claims and related materials.

But the controversy did not quickly die down. Some online users who identified themselves as Cha Ye-ryun’s former classmates claimed she had behaved inappropriately during their school years, while others countered that she was not the kind of student who hit or repeatedly bullied anyone.

As the controversy spread, the production team for Cha Ye-ryun’s YouTube channel also issued a statement in a notice on the 1st. The team explained, “We learned of the current matter while in the United States with actress Cha Ye-ryun. We ask for your understanding that our response was delayed.” It added, “YouTube comments are managed at the production team’s discretion, without the cast’s involvement,” and said, “While the matter is being reviewed, we will disable some videos and comment sections to prevent the indiscriminate spread of rumors and personal attacks against her family.”

On the 2nd, access to the post that first raised the school bullying allegations was restricted under a temporary measure. There was speculation about why the post had disappeared, but the measure was a temporary access restriction under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

Also, on the 3rd, the YouTube channel “Baek Eun-young’s Golden Time” featured a post by a former caddie who claimed to have met Cha Ye-ryun at a golf course in the past. The author said they had caddied for Cha Ye-ryun around 2012–2013, and claimed that Cha spoke to them informally and acted irritably at the time.

The fallout from the controversy spread even to her husband, actor Joo Sang-wook. Comments on Joo Sang-wook’s social media accounts also called for an explanation of the allegations surrounding Cha Ye-ryun, and some users lashed out at her family as well.

Cha Ye-ryun married Joo Sang-wook in 2017, and they have one daughter. The couple also revealed their daughter’s face for the first time in a family photoshoot last September.

As the allegations that surfaced while she was in the United States have continued after her return, attention is focused on whether Cha Ye-ryun will come forward with an explanation herself.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.