‘14 years divorced’: Jung Young-joo turns out to have had a housemate — ‘Living together with my parents, who pack my lunch every day’ (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Jung Young-joo, a single mother, reveals that she moved in with her parents.

The episode of MBC’s Radio Star airing today (the 4th) will feature Ahn Jae-wook, Jung Young-joo, Lily and Yoo Byeong-gwon in a special titled “People Who Can Do It.” It is planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

Jung Young-joo says that even after 33 years as a musical theater actress, she still enjoys auditioning. In particular, for the musical Health Kitchen, she volunteered to audition even after the production team offered her a role. Having worked several times with overseas production teams, she had come to appreciate the importance of directly assessing and selecting actors. But she says that once she stepped into the audition room, even the veteran actress could not hide her nerves, leaving viewers curious about what happened.

Jung Young-joo is also drawing attention with news that she recently got a housemate. The housemates are none other than her parents. Worried about them living on the fourth floor of an old building with no elevator, she decided they should move in together. She will share how she persuaded her parents, who were initially reluctant to live together, and how their daily lives have changed.

Jung Young-joo also proudly talks about the lunch her mother packs for her every day. When she was young, her busy mother could not properly pack her lunch, but now she gets lovingly prepared, homemade lunches. She will share the story behind the lunches that even her younger actor colleagues envy.

Jung Young-joo will also share an update on the girl group Posiz, whose production she took part in herself. Made up of Jung Young-joo, Kim Young-joo, Lee Young-mi and Choi Hyun-joo, Posiz is a four-member group of musical theater actresses with an average age of 52. The group formed as a result of a music variety show and achieved unexpected success. She says they are now preparing a new song and planning to launch full-scale activities. The show will also reveal why they had to get Ahn Jae-wook’s permission (?), raising viewers’ curiosity.

Jung Young-joo says her goal is to appear on MBC’s Show! Music Core. She catches the eye by asking Lily of NMIXX directly to teach her the “ending fairy” pose. As she tries it out following Lily’s advice, an unexpected hand gesture reportedly gets laughs, leaving viewers curious about what it looked like.

She will also talk about her work as the inaugural chair of the Korea Musical Actors Association. Jung Young-joo discusses the long process of launching the association, which she had been preparing for, as well as issues that still need to be addressed, including unpaid performance fees and improving actors’ working conditions. She says she is speaking up directly for actors’ rights and takes on the role of a one-woman army, showing a strong sense of responsibility.

Jung Young-joo also draws attention as she tries to become Kim Gu-ra’s new “female friend,” following Jo Hye-ryun. Kim Gu-ra gets a private sense of pride from having two dependable female friends, Jo Hye-ryun and Jung Young-joo, bringing laughter.

She also reveals her special love of karaoke. Jung Young-joo recalls belting out musical numbers at a karaoke room, when even customers in the next room came out into the hallway, unable to hide their amazement. She says she still enjoys going to karaoke alone to sing Korean pop and Western songs, sometimes for hours at a time, and that even the owner has reacted in a special way, raising viewers’ curiosity.

Jung Young-joo’s story—from her special life living with her parents, to the bid by Posiz, a girl group whose members average 52, to appear on a music show, to her work for the rights of musical theater actors—can be seen on Radio Star, airing today (the 4th), Wednesday, at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Radio Star is a one-of-a-kind talk show that has won much love for drawing out guests’ real stories by disarming them with the MCs’ razor-sharp, unpredictable banter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.