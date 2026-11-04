‘Hani’s biological younger brother’ Ahn Tae-hwan has double cause for celebration: New agency and role in ‘The Remarried Empress’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ahn Tae-hwan, younger brother of Hani (real name Ahn Hee-yeon), the actress and former EXID member, has signed an exclusive contract with NEXUS E&M and is embarking on a new chapter.

On the 4th, NEXUS E&M announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with Ahn Tae-hwan, saying, “We are delighted to join forces with Ahn Tae-hwan, who has a distinct personality, solid acting skills, and boundless potential. We will give him our full support so he can freely showcase his acting skills and diverse charms going forward.”

After announcing his new partnership with an agency, Ahn Tae-hwan caught viewers’ attention with an appearance in ‘The Remarried Empress,’ Disney+’s original series released just yesterday. Ahn plays Syerel, the son of Albani (played by Jung Young-joo) and a cousin of Sovieshu (played by Ju Ji-hoon). Early in the series, he is shown struggling to help his mother secure his father’s pardon and restore the family’s honor. This has raised curiosity about how he will make a lasting impression in the remaining episodes.

Ahn Tae-hwan made his television debut in 2020 with ‘Mystic Pop-up Bar’ and has built his filmography with roles in a range of productions, including the dramas ‘Dinner Mate,’ ‘The Penthouse: War in Life,’ ‘Ghost Doctor,’ ‘Today’s Webtoon,’ and ‘Pandora: Beneath the Paradise.’ As anticipation builds for the projects he will take on, including Disney+’s original series ‘The Remarried Empress,’ he continues to pursue acting across a variety of genres and characters.

Meanwhile, ‘The Remarried Empress,’ starring Ahn Tae-hwan, is available to watch on Disney+, with two episodes released every Wednesday.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.