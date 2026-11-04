Dong Hyun “The Stun Gun” Kim’s Apgujeong Apartment, Bought for 10 Billion Won, Sees a 1.2 Billion Won Drop in a Month—What Happened?

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A recent transaction for an Apgujeong-dong apartment in Seoul’s Gangnam District, bought last September for 10 billion won by broadcaster and former mixed martial arts fighter Dong Hyun Kim, was recorded in the 8.8-billion-won range.

According to industry sources and others, on the 3rd, the 182-square-meter unit (about 55 pyeong) at the Shin Hyundai 12th apartment complex in Apgujeong-dong, bought by Dong Hyun Kim on September 23, was contracted for 8.8 billion won on the 14th and 9.2 billion won on the 21st of last month, respectively. In July, a unit of the same size also sold for more than 11.2 billion won.

Compared with Kim’s purchase price of 10 billion won, recent transactions are as much as 1.2 billion won lower. However, transactions involving units of the same size alone do not establish that the actual value of the home Kim bought has declined or that he has incurred a loss.

Dong Hyun Kim had earlier bought the home in September for 10 billion won. He completed the final payment and registration of the transfer of ownership on the 21st of last month.

Dong Hyun Kim reportedly used “seller financing,” borrowing about 5 billion won directly from the seller toward the purchase price. A mortgage securing a maximum claim of 6 billion won in total was registered against the property.

Apgujeong District 2, which includes the Shin Hyundai 12th complex, has passed an integrated review for its redevelopment project, and plans are underway to rebuild it as a complex with up to 66 floors and 2,381 households.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.