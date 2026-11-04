Se7en perks up at Lee Da-hae’s rounded baby bump... ‘Dad-to-be’ bonds with daughter

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Da-hae and Se7en have made happy memories on a babymoon ahead of the birth of their child this month.

On the 4th, Lee Da-hae posted photos on her social media, saying, “Our last trip just the two of us, to Ishigaki Island. We’ve been so busy and kept putting off our babymoon, but we finally got to go.”

The photos showed Lee Da-hae and Se7en enjoying their trip and spending some relaxing time on Japan’s Ishigaki Island.

The couple also tried taking their own maternity photos during the trip. Wearing a pristine white dress, Lee Da-hae showed off her beautiful baby bump and timeless beauty. Se7en put his ear to his wife’s belly, appearing to bond with the baby inside, and shared the excitement of soon-to-be parents.

Lee Da-hae said, “Some maternity photos we took ourselves here and there during the trip. We definitely started out saying we’d take pretty pictures, but in the end, we wound up with more photos of us laughing and fooling around.” She added, “There was no professional touch, but combining a babymoon with a maternity shoot made it a pretty efficient two-for-one trip, and I’m quite happy with how the photos turned out.”

She continued, “I think I’ll remember for a long, long time both the time we spent traveling as a couple and the moments we shared with little Heaven in my belly,” adding, “Next time, the three of us again,” and expressing her anticipation ahead of the birth.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2023 after dating for eight years. She announced her pregnancy last May, three years into their marriage, and is expecting a daughter this month.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.