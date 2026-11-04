Nicolas Cage: “I’m homeless right now”... Why he’s hopping between hotels despite owning a 14-billion-won mansion

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, 62, has revealed that he has been unable to return home and has been staying in hotels after a major sinkhole opened at his lavish mansion, worth around 14 billion won.

According to foreign media outlets, including U.S. entertainment publications People magazine and Entertainment Weekly, on the 3rd (local time), Nicolas Cage attended the LA Comic Con event in Los Angeles on the 31st of last month and spoke about his recent living situation.

Asked about his Halloween plans that day, Cage admitted, “I’m kind of homeless right now,” adding, “There was a problem with my house in Malibu, so I’ve been bouncing between hotels.”

He expressed regret, saying, “I won’t be able to welcome the kids who come to my house to enjoy Halloween tonight, as I usually do.” Instead, he said he planned to celebrate Halloween in Santa Monica with his four-year-old daughter, August, then put her to bed and watch the film The Shining.

Cage has been staying in hotels because of a major sinkhole that opened last September. Earlier, on September 8, the ground collapsed in front of Cage’s mansion on the coast of Malibu, California. The sinkhole grew to about 7.6 meters deep, 9.1 meters wide and 18.3 meters long.

The sinkhole swallowed part of the driveway to Cage’s mansion, and a nearby road also collapsed, making it impossible for vehicles to pass. The damage continued, with gas service also cut off.

As the situation worsened, the City of Malibu declared a state of emergency and issued evacuation orders for 31 nearby homes. Seven were classified as being in a dangerous condition, while the remaining 24 were also included in the evacuation order because they lacked safe vehicle access routes.

Cage has reportedly been unable to return to his home for nearly two months since the incident. The damaged property is a luxury home he bought in 2024 for $10.5 million (about 14 billion won). The roughly 366-square-meter coastal mansion has four bedrooms and at least five bathrooms, and reportedly even has a hot tub on the roof.

To protect the mansion, Cage secured four permits related to restoration work last October. The work included soil surveys to assess ground conditions, debris removal and the installation of sandbags to prevent further erosion.

But with safety issues involving the road and ground damaged in the incident still unresolved, Cage’s stay in hotels continues to drag on.

The specific amount of property damage Cage suffered and the cost of repairs have not been disclosed. Still, the fact that he owns a mansion worth tens of billions of won but cannot live in his own home has drawn attention to his own description of his situation as “homeless.”

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage is a Hollywood star who has also been widely loved in South Korea for films including The Rock, Con Air, Face/Off and National Treasure. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1995 film Leaving Las Vegas.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.