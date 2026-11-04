BTS Concert: Person in Their 50s Caught Lying “No Rooms Available” and Reselling Rooms for Six Times the Price

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jeong] A person associated with a lodging business who told existing guests that it was fully booked ahead of the group BTS’s concert in Busan, then resold rooms for at least six times the price, has been referred to prosecutors on fraud charges. The so-called price-gouging tactics targeting the concert boom have led to a criminal case.

On the 4th, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Investigation Unit said it had referred A, a person in their 50s associated with a lodging business in Busanjin District, to prosecutors on fraud charges.

A is suspected of lying to existing reservation holders to induce them to cancel their bookings ahead of BTS’s Busan concert, held on June 12–13, and then reselling the rooms at higher prices.

According to police, in mid-May, A called B, who had booked a room, and said, “There have been dozens of overbookings, so there’s nothing we can do. Please cancel your reservation.” B had already booked a room in January, ahead of the concert, but canceled the reservation after believing the lodging business’s explanation.

The problem was that the “overbookings” A cited were not real. After B canceled the reservation, A resold the room for around 500,000 won per night—at least six times the original booking price.

The police investigation found that the lodging business had in fact been overbooked in mid-January, when reservations surged after the dates of BTS’s Busan concert were announced.

However, all of the overbookings from that time had been resolved within about a month. It turned out that in May, when A asked B to cancel the reservation, the business even had rooms with no reservations. Police believe A lied to cancel an existing booking and sell the room at a higher price, despite there being no shortage of rooms.

Police searched the lodging business and questioned people connected to it as part of their investigation. They then charged A with fraud, believing A had tried to deceive a customer to obtain financial gain.

This kind of conduct had already sparked public controversy once before BTS’s Busan concert.

When the concert dates were announced in January, room prices at lodging businesses around Busan surged. Reports of some businesses unilaterally canceling existing reservations or demanding additional fees followed one after another. At the time, one customer claimed that a room they had booked for about 100,000 won was canceled on the grounds of a duplicate booking, and that the same room was then relisted for 1.5 million won. Fans from Korea and abroad who struggled to find accommodation roundly criticized the practices as an attempt to exploit the concert boom.

In late May, ahead of the concert, the Korea Consumer Agency also issued a consumer alert to help prevent harm caused by reservation cancellations and demands for additional fees.

The agency advised that consumers are not necessarily required to pay additional amounts demanded by a lodging business after a reservation has been confirmed. As the controversy grew, police launched an investigation to determine whether the conduct could constitute fraud, beyond being a simple case of increased lodging prices.

Police believe there may be other cases, apart from this one, in which reservations were canceled using similar tactics and rooms then resold at higher prices. However, in those other cases, investigators reportedly could not obtain enough evidence to bring fraud charges because the victims were reluctant to give statements.

Police plan to notify relevant agencies so that follow-up measures, including administrative sanctions, can be taken even in suspected cases where criminal prosecution is difficult. They also intend to continue monitoring lodging businesses that sharply raise prices or repeatedly cancel reservations unfairly ahead of major events such as concerts and festivals.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.