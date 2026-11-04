Kim Bo-yeon, divorced from Jeon No-min, hit the jackpot with her kids: “Son at NVIDIA, daughter at Facebook”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Bo-yeon smiled proudly as she introduced her son and daughter, who boast impressive credentials.

On the 4th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel Real Actresses titled, “I got together with colleagues for the first time in a while, including Lee Yo-won, Lee Bo-hee, Jin Kyung and Lee Hye-sook. We went to a fashion show in luxurious outfits, and to Haneul Park, brimming with autumn charm.”

The video showed actresses Kim Young-ran, Lee Kyung-jin and Ahn So-young attending the Mishenju charity fashion show and warmly greeting entertainment-industry colleagues they had not seen in a long time. The actresses, who had worked together for many years, asked one another how they had been and chatted, keeping the atmosphere cheerful and friendly.

Kim Bo-yeon drew attention that day by introducing her son and daughter to her fellow actors. “My kids came from New York and Seattle,” she said as she introduced them. Her son and daughter, who were there, stood up and bowed politely at a 90-degree angle, and the fellow actors warmly returned their greetings.

After greeting the children with a “Hi,” Lee Kyung-jin asked Kim Bo-yeon, “Where did you say your daughter works?” Kim replied, “Facebook—Meta. My son works at NVIDIA,” surprising everyone. She was sharing updates about her children, who work at world-renowned IT companies.

Lee Kyung-jin showed her interest by asking, “Do they give their mom an allowance, too?” Kim Bo-yeon replied playfully, “They only give me $10,000 a year. Those kids...” and sent the room into fits of laughter. Her candid remarks, as she freely shared everything from her children’s impressive jobs to their allowance, amused everyone.

Kim Bo-yeon added, “Still, it’s fun. Now that I don’t have to worry about the kids, I feel like I can finally breathe.” The remark brought to mind all the care and effort she had poured into supporting her children over the years. The pride and relief of a mother watching her children, now each beginning their working lives in their own fields, came through clearly.

Meanwhile, Kim Bo-yeon married actor Jeon No-min in 2004, but the couple divorced by mutual consent in 2012, eight years into their marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.