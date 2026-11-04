4Minute's Jeon Ji-yoon to marry a non-celebrity on the 22nd, becoming the group's second married member after HyunA

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Jeon Ji-yoon, formerly of the group 4Minute, is getting married. Two years after HyunA married Yong Jun-hyung, Jeon Ji-yoon has also announced her wedding, making her 4Minute's second member to marry.

According to a report by MHN Sports on the 4th, Jeon Ji-yoon will marry her non-celebrity partner on the 22nd at an undisclosed location in Seoul. The ceremony is expected to be held privately, with only family members from both sides and close friends in attendance.

Her future husband is reportedly a civilian who does not work in the entertainment industry. Details about him, how the two first met and how long they have been dating have not been disclosed.

With Jeon Ji-yoon's marriage, 4Minute will have its second married member.

The first member to marry was HyunA. On October 11, 2024, she married singer Yong Jun-hyung, formerly of the group BEAST, at Samcheonggak in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. The two became acquainted while working at the same agency, Cube Entertainment. In January 2024, they announced their relationship by posting a photo of themselves holding hands on social media, and they married after nine months of publicly dating.

About two years have passed since then, and now Jeon Ji-yoon is preparing to make a new start in her life.

Jeon Ji-yoon and HyunA debuted together as 4Minute in 2009, helping lead the heyday of second-generation girl groups. 4Minute gained great popularity with numerous hit songs, including “HOT ISSUE,” “Muzik,” “Mirror Mirror,” “Volume Up,” “What's Your Name?,” “What Are You Doing Today?” and “Crazy.”

Jeon Ji-yoon made her presence felt in the group with her ability to move between rapping and singing. In 2013, she also formed the unit 2Yoon with fellow member Heo Ga-yoon and performed as part of it with “24/7.”

After 4Minute disbanded in 2016, she took on a new challenge as a solo singer. She released her first solo single, “Day AND Night,” and continued to broaden her musical abilities by taking part in writing and composing her own songs.

Recently, she drew attention by sharing the surprising news that she is working as a web novelist rather than a singer.

In March, Jeon Ji-yoon appeared on the YouTube channel “Jjindeul’s Page” and revealed that she writes web novels under a pen name.

She explained that she had long enjoyed reading web novels and applied to a writers' academy because she wanted to try writing herself. She said she was later selected as an outstanding student, signed a contract and made her official debut as a writer.

The bonds among 4Minute's members continue. Last June, on the 17th anniversary of the group's debut, member Kwon So-hyun gave commemorative gifts to each member, and Jeon Ji-yoon also shared her gratitude on social media while reminiscing about their time promoting together.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.