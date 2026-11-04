Oh Yoon-ah’s in-laws shower Min-i, the grandson they embraced with all their hearts, with affection: “Seeing you makes me happy” (Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Oh Yoon-ah will share glimpses of her life being loved by her in-laws.

The November 5 (Thursday) episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” (hereafter “Fun-Staurant”) continues last week’s seventh-anniversary special, “Home,” with part two. Oh Yoon-ah, the home-cooking queen who returned to “Fun-Staurant” after three years, recently shared the miraculous news that her son Min-i had grown up so much in the meantime that he was now 20, and that she was making a fresh start after meeting a good person. Her update drew many congratulations and messages of support. Viewers are now looking forward to what else Oh Yoon-ah will share this week.

In the VCR footage to be shown that day, Oh Yoon-ah left home with Min-i and told him, “We’re going to Grandma and Grandpa’s house.” Min-i, too, could not hide his excitement at the mention of his grandparents. The “Fun-Staurant” cast also smiled fondly at the sight of Min-i looking so different.

A little later, Oh Yoon-ah and Min-i arrived at her in-laws’ home. Her in-laws rushed over to warmly greet their daughter-in-law, Oh Yoon-ah, and their grandson, Min-i. As soon as she saw Min-i, his grandmother hugged him tightly, calling him “our baby,” and gently patted and comforted him, drawing attention. Min-i, too, smiled from ear to ear, seemingly happy to see his grandparents. The warmth of the family reportedly came through just as strongly on “Fun-Staurant” as it did in the VCR footage.

Oh Yoon-ah’s father-in-law held Min-i’s hand and kindly taught him how to pick vegetables in the garden. He patiently explained and helped with everything, step by step, so Min-i could learn and experience things for himself, never leaving his side—a touching sight. The father-in-law was truly Min-i’s biggest fan.

Oh Yoon-ah’s mother-in-law beamed as she said, “I feel happy when I see Min-i.” How did Oh Yoon-ah respond to her in-laws’ love? The story of Min-i, happy to see his grandparents, and daughter-in-law Oh Yoon-ah, will be featured on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing Thursday, November 5, at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.