Cha Ye-ryun, who denied school bullying allegations, finally takes a hard line: “Family members affected too; strong legal action” (Full statement)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Cha Ye-ryun has been embroiled in allegations of school bullying, and her agency has announced a forceful response to the spread of false information.

On the 4th, Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, HB Entertainment, issued a statement addressing the recent controversy concerning Cha Ye-ryun that surfaced online.

The agency said, “We deeply regret causing concern to the fans who care about actor Cha Ye-ryun and the public amid the ongoing online controversy surrounding her.”

The agency went on to reiterate its existing position that the allegations raised online were unfounded. It explained, “We have previously stated that claims about actor Cha Ye-ryun’s past raised online are ‘groundless.’”

The agency also expressed concern that unverified claims and speculation continued to spread even after its initial statement. In particular, it pointed out that the controversy had spread beyond the actor herself to her family, and made clear its intention to take a forceful stance.

The agency said, “However, we are taking the current situation very seriously: unverified claims and speculation raised anonymously continue to spread, and criticism is even being directed at the actor’s family.”

It also stressed, “We will thoroughly gather relevant evidence concerning the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks, and respond responsibly after legal review,” adding, “We will take strong measures to prevent the harm caused by the spread of false information from growing any further.”

Meanwhile, Cha Ye-ryun was recently embroiled in controversy after allegations of past school bullying were raised online. Her agency said the claims were groundless and indicated that it was considering legal action over any further spread of false information and malicious slander.

The full text of HB Entertainment’s official statement follows:

Hello, this is HB Entertainment.

We deeply regret causing concern to the fans who care about actor Cha Ye-ryun and the public amid the ongoing online controversy surrounding her.

We have previously stated that claims about actor Cha Ye-ryun’s past raised online are ‘groundless.’

However, we are taking the current situation very seriously: unverified claims and speculation raised anonymously continue to spread, and criticism is even being directed at the actor’s family.

We will thoroughly gather relevant evidence concerning the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks, and respond responsibly after legal review.

We will also take strong measures to prevent the harm caused by the spread of false information from growing any further.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.