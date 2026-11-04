Lee Kyung-kyu Visits His Former Home in Japan from 30 Years Ago, Sparking an Unexpected Rudeness Controversy... “Totally Unplanned”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Anji] TV personality Lee Kyung-kyu visited the home where he lived while studying in Japan 30 years ago, but the current homeowner refused to let him inside. After the scene was released, netizens debated whether it constituted an invasion of privacy.

On the 4th, a post titled “Lee Kyung-kyu’s Latest” was uploaded to an online community.

The post included part of a video released on the 29th of last month through the YouTube channel “God Kyung-kyu.” In the video, Lee set out to find the ultra-luxurious mansion where he had lived while studying in Japan 30 years ago. The neighborhood had changed considerably since his last visit, but Lee miraculously found the home where he had lived back then.

Moved by the discovery, he took a commemorative photo in front of the house and, perhaps reluctant to simply head back, suggested, “Should we ask who lives there?”

The interpreter accompanying him cautiously asked the homeowner, who currently lives there, “A famous entertainer from Korea lived here 30 years ago. I hate to impose, but would it be possible to see just a little bit of the room?” However, the homeowner refused, saying, “I’m afraid that’s difficult.” The interpreter apologized, saying, “I’m sorry if we’ve made you uncomfortable,” and Lee eventually turned away without getting to look inside the home.

Netizens’ reactions to the scene were mixed. Some were intrigued by the unexpected turn of events, saying, “Now that’s what you call having absolutely no plan.”

Others, however, responded, “It seems the filming approach that was possible because he’s well-known in Korea didn’t work out,” “Invading someone’s private space shouldn’t become acceptable just because it’s for filming,” and “That’s inconsiderate.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.