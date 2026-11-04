Song Hae Na, why she’s unmarried at 40: “She only goes for good looks in men; she’s really picky” (Groom’s Class)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Model Song Hae Na is going on a surprise blind date arranged by Lee Seung-chul.

The episode of Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2” airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 6th will show Song Hae Na, the “head of dating” at “Groom Class,” switching roles from “teacher” to “student” to go on a “special blind date.” The show is produced by CP Bae Han-su and PD Im Jeong-gyu.

Lee Hyun-yi, Song Hae Na’s “best friend,” joins the studio that day. The regular guest laughs and says, “I heard Song Hae Na was going on a blind date for the first time, so I came to watch.” Lee then makes the surprising revelation: “I’ve set Song Hae Na up on a few blind dates before, and she’s really picky. She only cares about a man’s looks.” “Principal” Lee Seung-chul, “student supervisor” Tak Jae-hoon, and “students” Kim Yo-han and Lee Tae-sung burst into laughter. Amid everyone’s interest, Song Hae Na meets her close friends of 10 years, Lee Guk-joo and Hyerin, at a café.

Song Hae Na explains the reason for the get-together: “Senior Lee Seung-chul said he’d treat us to a meal, so I brought Lee Guk-joo and Hyerin, who need lessons in becoming brides.” But Lee Seung-chul sends Song Hae Na a text, springing the blind date on her: “I’ll send a friend you’ll be even happier to see than me. Have a good time together.” The three react, “If he’s a friend of senior Lee Seung-chul’s, could he also have been born in ’66?”—prompting big laughs.

Thrown into blind-date mode without warning, Song Hae Na waves her hands and says, “I can’t do this kind of thing. It’s awkward...” But when Lee Seung-chul sends another text saying, “He’s 184 cm tall, has the No. 1 job every parent covets in a son-in-law, and, best of all, he’s a ‘soccer fanatic’ whose sporting interests are a perfect match for our Hae Na’s,” she can’t stop the corners of her mouth from turning up. Lee Guk-joo and Hyerin, meanwhile, start gathering their things, saying, “We know when to join in and when to leave, so let’s head home!” Will a romance blossom on the blind date Lee Seung-chul, who knows Song Hae Na inside out, has so ambitiously arranged? The date is drawing keen interest, with Lee Guk-joo and Hyerin’s fun as spectators reaching a fever pitch.

The surprise blind date for “golden single” Song Hae Na can be seen on Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,” airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 6th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.