Cha Ye-ryeon Again Denies School Bullying Allegations... “Criticism Even Targets Husband Joo Sang-wook and Their Daughter; Strong Response”

Actor Cha Ye-ryeon attended the 24th Consumer’s Day Culture and Entertainment Awards at COEX Auditorium in Samseong-dong, Seoul, on the 25th. Cha Ye-ryeon during the photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2019.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Representatives for actor Cha Ye-ryeon have again denied allegations of school bullying and announced legal action against the spread of false information and personal attacks.

Cha Ye-ryeon’s agency, HB Entertainment, said in an official statement on the 4th, “We deeply regret causing concern to the fans who care about the actress and the public amid the recent online controversy involving Cha Ye-ryeon.”

The agency maintained its previous position, saying, “We have already stated that the claims made online about actress Cha Ye-ryeon’s past are ‘groundless.’”

It added, “We take the current situation very seriously, as unverified claims and speculation made anonymously continue to spread repeatedly, and criticism is now being directed even at the actress’s family.”

The agency stressed, “We will thoroughly secure relevant evidence and respond responsibly after legal review to malicious dissemination of false information and personal attacks,” adding, “We will take strong measures to prevent the harm caused by the spread of false information from growing any further.”

Late last month, a post titled “Please, 1985-born actress who perpetrated school bullying, stop working already” appeared on an online community. The author, identified as A, claimed to have suffered continued harassment and assault by an actress while attending Junggye Middle School in Seoul.

Although the post did not name anyone, the controversy spread after some netizens identified Cha Ye-ryeon based on her birth year and former school, among other details. The agency had denied the allegations on the 30th of last month, saying, “Our checks found that they are groundless.”

As the controversy spread, criticism continued to target not only Cha Ye-ryeon but also her husband, actor Joo Sang-wook, and their child.

Also, on the 3rd, a post appeared in which a netizen who said they had previously worked as a golf course caddie claimed they had been treated rudely by Cha Ye-ryeon. However, neither the author’s employment history nor the veracity of the claim has been confirmed.

Cha Ye-ryeon married actor Joo Sang-wook in 2017, and they had a daughter the following year.

The following is the full statement from Cha Ye-ryeon’s representatives.

Hello, this is HB Entertainment.

We deeply regret causing concern to the fans who care about actress Cha Ye-ryeon and the public amid the recent online controversy involving her.

We have already stated that the claims made online about actress Cha Ye-ryeon’s past are “groundless.”

However, we take the current situation very seriously, as unverified claims and speculation made anonymously continue to spread repeatedly, and criticism is now being directed even at the actress’s family.

We will thoroughly secure relevant evidence and respond responsibly after legal review to malicious dissemination of false information and personal attacks.

We will also take strong measures to prevent the harm caused by the spread of false information from growing any further.

Thank you.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.