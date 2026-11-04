‘Infidelity allegations’ Yang Hong-won suddenly shares a passage about ‘good parents’... His SNS changes after deleting wedding photos

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Rapper Yang Hong-won has shared a passage about “good parents” after deleting his wedding photos with his wife, Won Hyun-joo, from social media. The post is drawing attention because it comes after the couple unfollowed each other on social media following the infidelity allegations that surfaced shortly after their wedding.

On the 4th, Yang Hong-won posted a photo of a book on his social media without any explanation.

The book in the photo contained passages about parents’ roles and their emotional impact on their children.

It said, “Parents should embrace what is good in all things, be grateful, and speak positively in front of their children,” and, “First, parents must recognize the negativity in their own unconscious and make a painstaking effort to change their paradigms to positive ones.”

It also included a passage saying that parents should break the cycle themselves so that the negative emotions they inherited from their own parents are not passed on to their children.

At the end, the phrase “To become a good parent” caught people’s attention. Yang Hong-won did not explain why he shared it, but a series of recent changes to his social media activity involving his wife have prompted various interpretations.

Yang Hong-won previously held a wedding ceremony with Won Hyun-joo, a former model, on the 18th of last month. The couple had been dating for a long time since 2017, registered their marriage in 2023, and welcomed their daughter, Lua, last November.

But the joy of the wedding, held later, did not last long.

Five days after the wedding, on the 23rd of last month, allegations surfaced that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman, embroiling him in infidelity allegations. At the time, his agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had gone to a motel with the woman but denied the allegations of infidelity.

The agency explained that Yang Hong-won had gone to the motel to sleep after getting drunk, and that there had been no inappropriate physical contact or displays of affection in the room. It also said the person who made the allegations had demanded money and threatened him, and took legal action over alleged extortion and defamation, among other charges.

The original accuser later appeared on a YouTube channel and said they had made the allegations in retaliation after Yang Hong-won turned down their request to borrow money. They revised their account, saying they had not personally witnessed an affair, and also apologized to Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-joo.

Even so, a series of troubling changes continued on the couple’s social media accounts.

Yang Hong-won first deleted a post he had written to his wife on their wedding day: “Hyun-joo, I love you. I still feel like I’m walking into a motel in Cheonho-dong.” Then, on the 2nd, he took down all the wedding photos he had taken with Won Hyun-joo. Won also cleared out posts from her social media account, and the two stopped following each other.

On the 31st of last month, Yang Hong-won also drew attention by sharing Drake’s “WNBA,” a song about relationship insecurity and growing apart.

Now, with him once again sharing the phrase “good parents,” attention is focused on his social media account.

The couple had previously shared glimpses of their daily life raising their daughter and connected with fans through the YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary.” But after the infidelity allegations emerged, the channel also underwent changes, including restricting comments.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.