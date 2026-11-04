“I’m ashamed”... SHINee’s Minho ultimately voluntarily relinquishes his marathon result amid “pushing” controversy

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Minho of the group SHINee has ultimately voluntarily relinquished his finish time in the three-hour range, set in his first-ever full-course marathon. The decision came after footage of another runner pushing Minho in the back during the race surfaced, sparking controversy over fairness.

According to Dispatch on the 4th, Runable, the organizer of the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon, said that day, “Minho’s side informed us that they intend to relinquish his result in the race.”

At the recently held 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon, Minho took on his first full course, covering 42.195 km, and crossed the finish line in 3 hours, 00 minutes and 18 seconds. His result was just 18 seconds short of what is known as “sub-three”—finishing in under three hours—on his first attempt at a full course, drawing considerable attention.

The joy of finishing was short-lived, however, as he became embroiled in an unexpected controversy. A video showing a pacemaker running alongside Minho and pushing him in the back with a hand during the race spread online.

The video captured another runner behind Minho appearing to push him in the back with a hand. Some online users questioned whether the runner had provided physical assistance beyond the pacemaker’s role of simply matching his pace.

In particular, since a marathon requires runners to complete a set distance through their own efforts without outside assistance, concerns were raised that fairness would be at issue if another runner had provided extra propulsion through physical contact.

World Athletics’ competition rules do include provisions on assistance that is not permitted for athletes. Receiving improper help from another person during a competition is something that may be examined to determine whether a rule has been violated. However, not every instance of physical contact automatically constitutes a violation; the nature of the contact and whether it actually provided assistance must be considered together.

As the controversy grew, Minho’s side ultimately decided to voluntarily relinquish his result. The race organizer also accepted the request and brought the matter to a close by deciding not to provide an official record for this marathon. The decision, however, does not constitute an official acknowledgment or determination that Minho violated the rules.

The Masters division in which Minho competed is for amateur participants, not elite athletes. The organizers did not reach a conclusion on whether World Athletics’ 2026 Competition and Technical Rules should apply equally to the amateur division or whether the physical contact in question could be deemed a rule violation.

Therefore, Minho’s relinquishment of his result can be viewed not as an official disqualification for a rule violation, but as a measure taken after the organizer accepted his side’s decision to voluntarily give it up amid the fairness controversy.

Meanwhile, on the 3rd, Minho personally posted an apology regarding the controversy. He bowed his head and said, “I’m sorry for disappointing so many people at the marathon I took part in on November 1.”

He said, “This all happened because of my shortcomings, and I feel deeply ashamed as someone who cherishes and loves sports. I apologize once again for causing concern,” adding, “I’ll take greater care to make sure this doesn’t happen again and work to always show you my best.”

He added, “I, too, will not accept the result of this marathon, and I won’t forget the lessons I learned through this process,” and, “I offer my respect to all the runners who work so hard, shedding countless drops of sweat.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.