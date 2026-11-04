Is that really Lee Min-jung? She recoils at her high school graduation photo: “Shaved eyebrows + chubby cheeks”... “I feel bad”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung gave an honest reaction, saying she didn’t like her high school graduation photo.

On the 3rd, a video titled “Visiting Hyundai High School, where Lee Min-jung, one of Kangnam’s top five beauties, graduated (students’ reactions to seeing her in person)” was released on Lee Min-jung’s YouTube channel, “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

That day, Lee Min-jung visited her alma mater, Hyundai High School, and looked through her graduation album. She drew laughter when she said, “I hate my graduation photo because my friends shaved my eyebrows. I really don’t like my eyebrows, and looking at my expression makes me feel bad. My cheeks look even chubbier, and it makes me feel really bad.” In the graduation photo, Lee Min-jung caught the eye with full cheeks and a youthful face, unlike her appearance today.

She also met teachers who had taught her at Hyundai High School. After warmly greeting Lee Min-jung, one teacher recalled, “She was a student who sat neatly and listened attentively in class.” The teacher also expressed concern, saying, “I didn’t realize you were this thin when I saw you on screen. You’re so thin.” Another teacher told Lee Min-jung, “Your face hasn’t changed at all,” and marveled at the enduring beauty of a former student despite the passage of time.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have two children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.