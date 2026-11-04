'Go Eun-ah and Mir’s Nephew' Jo Ha-jin Scores a Double Win Just One Year After His Acting Debut... 'Major Corporate Ad'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Go Eun-ah and Mir’s nephew, Jo Ha-jin, has been selected for a major corporate ad, and his uncle volunteered to be his manager and looked after him attentively.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel Banggane shared footage of Mir accompanying Jo Ha-jin to a rehearsal for a major corporate ad.

In the video, Mir volunteered to be his nephew’s manager for the day, saying, “Our Ha-jin is going to shoot a major corporate ad.”

Jo Ha-jin is the son of Bang Hyo-seon, Go Eun-ah’s older sister and Mir’s older sister. He made his acting debut last year in the KBS 1TV drama “Catch the Big Fortune,” and recently gained recognition for playing the third prince in the Netflix series “East Palace.”

Mir, who had also accompanied him to an earlier ad recording session, shared an anecdote about taking on the manager role himself for his nephew. “The director was surprised and asked, ‘Did you come in person, Mir?’” he said.

Jo Ha-jin worried throughout the trip, saying, “I’m so nervous.” Mir recalled his days with MBLAQ and said, “My first performance was in front of 12,000 people. I wasn’t nervous at all.” He added, “I can brag a little about this: for several months, I practiced two songs for more than 10 hours a day. There was no time to be nervous.” His comments drew attention. He then reassured his nervous nephew, telling him, “Those people don’t expect you to do amazingly well. That’s why they must have arranged a rehearsal.” That, too, drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.