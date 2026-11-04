4Minute's Jeon Ji-yoon unveils wedding photos: “Getting married in November; my partner is a wonderful, warm-hearted person”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer and former 4Minute member Jeon Ji-yoon will tie the knot on November 22, joining the ranks of married women.

On the 4th, Jeon announced the news herself through social media, saying, “Everyone, I’m getting married in November.” Fans have been sending congratulations and support following the sudden, happy announcement.

Jeon also opened up about her honest feelings ahead of the wedding. She said, “Now that the day has come when I find myself saying the word ‘marriage’ in my life, I feel strangely embarrassed and excited,” and expressed her affection for her future husband, saying, “My partner has an even more wonderful and warm heart than I do.”

She added, “I will continue to work hard as a writer, keep writing, and become someone who knows how to give back the love I’ve received.”

Jeon also said, “At the end of every year, I used to listen to carols to savor the excitement, but I don’t think I’ll need to listen to them this year.” She added, “I hope you’ll look on me with warmth. I’m always grateful.”

Jeon will marry on the 22nd at a venue in Seoul. Her future husband is not a public figure, and the ceremony is expected to be held privately, with only family members from both sides and close acquaintances invited, out of consideration for him.

With this, Jeon will become the second 4Minute member to get married. Previously, former 4Minute member HyunA married singer Yong Jun-hyung.

Jeon made her debut as a member of 4Minute in 2009, taking her first steps in the music industry. She established her own musical identity while showcasing her solid rapping skills, vocals, and stage presence. 4Minute won the public’s love with numerous hit songs, including “HOT ISSUE,” “What’s Your Name?” and “Crazy.”

After the group disbanded in 2016, she continued to pursue musical challenges as a solo singer and singer-songwriter. More recently, she is said to have expanded into new fields, including working as a web novel writer without revealing her pen name.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.