Why Did the Court Put the Brakes on Kim Soo-hyun’s Request to Delete HoverLab Videos Over “Obscene, Perverted” Language?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun requested the removal of 45 videos about himself posted on the YouTube channel HoverLab Inc. (hereafter, Hover Lab), but the court ordered Kim Soo-hyun’s side to specify more precisely which content it wanted removed.

On the 4th, the Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division 51, presided over by Judge Hwang In-seong, held a hearing on Kim Soo-hyun’s petition for a provisional injunction seeking the removal of YouTube videos and a ban on their posting, filed against Kim Se-ui, head of Hover Lab.

That day, Kim Soo-hyun’s side sought the removal of a total of 45 videos posted by Hover Lab, arguing that they contained defamatory content.

In particular, it argued that “11 of the 2,000 videos—the ones with the most views—show Kim Soo-hyun’s face alongside phrases such as ‘pedophilia,’ ‘obscene,’ ‘pervert,’ and ‘Kim Soo-hyun led Kim Sae-ron to her death.’”

Kim Se-ui’s side countered that it had not been sufficiently established that the videos contained false information. It argued that the request to remove all the videos was overly broad, given that the facts alleged in the related criminal case are currently being contested at trial.

The court, too, appeared cautious about ordering the blanket removal of all 45 videos. It said, “The videos seem to include advertisements or other issues besides content related to the applicant (Kim Soo-hyun),” and asked Kim Soo-hyun’s side to specify exactly which parts it wanted removed and narrow the scope of its application.

The court also expressed the view that the fact Kim Se-ui had been indicted while in custody on related charges was not, on its own, enough to conclude that the claims in the videos were false.

The court noted, “It is questionable whether the claims in the videos can be deemed clearly false solely because Kim Se-ui was indicted while in custody in a criminal case, or whether discussing matters under consideration in a criminal trial can be deemed defamation through false statements.”

It added, “The applicant’s side seems to be making these claims belatedly because of its social standing and interests, but if the application is too broad, it will be difficult for the truthfulness of the claims to be conveyed to the court.”

The court also stressed that, given the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression, special circumstances would be needed to justify removing an entire video.

The court therefore directed Kim Soo-hyun’s side to submit a more specific description of the requested removals by the 20th. It plans to obtain Kim Se-ui’s side’s response by December 11, then reach a decision after considering both sides’ arguments.

Earlier, in September, Kim Soo-hyun’s side sought a provisional injunction to have 45 videos posted by Hover Lab removed and to prohibit their posting, claiming that the videos had damaged his reputation.

Meanwhile, Kim Se-ui was indicted while in custody in June on charges of spreading false claims that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor, and that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side to repay debts had caused Kim Sae-ron’s death.

Kim Se-ui is also accused of threatening Kim Soo-hyun by airing private photos of him without authorization, suggesting that he would disclose additional material about his private life, and demanding a public apology.

However, the court’s request at this provisional-injunction hearing to narrow the scope of the requested removals does not mean that it has determined whether Kim Se-ui’s side’s claims are true or dismissed Kim Soo-hyun’s application. A final decision will be made after the court reviews further submissions from both sides.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.