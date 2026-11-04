‘Divorcée’ Season 28’s SOO takes aim at her ex-husband: “Visitation can’t proceed because it’s hard to get in touch”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] SOO of Season 28 of “I’m Solo” spoke about her conflict with her ex-husband.

On the 4th, SOO took time to answer questions from netizens.

When asked about visitation with the children, she said, “At the moment, visitation can’t proceed because it’s been difficult to get in touch with the children’s father.”

She continued, “I believe that children seeing their father is necessary for them, regardless of their parents’ feelings. I have no desire to prevent the children from having the opportunity to see their dad,” adding, “If I hear from him and a meeting for the children is requested, I will of course do what I should as a parent.”

SOO added, “For the children’s sake, I hope we can each fulfill our responsibilities and keep our promises. I hope the children won’t be forced to choose amid conflicts between adults.”

Meanwhile, SOO was born in 1986 and is a nurse. She is raising her two children on her own after her divorce. Last year, she became known to viewers after appearing in the divorced-singles special for Season 28 of “I’m Solo” on SBS Plus and ENA. She is currently teaming up with Sang-cheol from Season 16 as a virtual couple on “Contract Marriage” on KBS Joy and MBC every1.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.