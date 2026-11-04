Park Ji-heon Could Debut His Three Lookalike Sons—Taller Than Dad with Eight-Head-Tall Proportions, So Heartwarming

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] V.O.S member Park Ji-heon spent a special time with his three handsome, tall sons, who are turning heads with their striking looks.

On the 3rd, Park Ji-heon shared several photos on social media with the caption, “Why does Uichan’s face look so tiny? Haha. A Daehangno date with my boys^^”

The photos show Park Ji-heon visiting Daehangno with his three sons to see the musical “Josephjeon.” The four made happy memories, posing for commemorative photos with the cast after the show. The sight of the father and his sons standing side by side and smiling brightly gives a glimpse of the warm, cheerful atmosphere in their family.

What caught the eye most was the striking appearance of the father and his sons. His three sons drew attention with their handsome features, which are just like their dad’s, and their tall, polished looks. Park Ji-heon also shared photos with his sons, showing his affectionate side as a father.

Park Ji-heon also openly expressed how much he enjoyed the performance. He added, “I was worried the boys might say it wasn’t fun, but they said they had such a great time and that we should definitely bring their younger siblings too^^ I was truly amazed again and again by the directing and acting that kept things moving for an hour and a half without a single dull moment!! I highly, highly recommend a Daehangno date with your parents and kids— the madanggeuk ‘Josephjeon’~~~”

Contrary to their dad’s worry that the children might find the performance boring, all three sons were reportedly engrossed in it and had a great time. Their reaction—that they wanted to bring their younger siblings along next time—must have made Park Ji-heon even prouder. The sight of him enjoying a cultural outing with his sons and making unforgettable memories is heartwarming.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-heon debuted in 2004 as a member of V.O.S and won fans’ affection with numerous hit songs, including “Look Me in the Eyes and Tell Me,” “Every Day,” “Beautiful Life,” “Big Trouble” and “On Days I Miss You.” He has continued his career as a singer while sharing everyday moments with his family and connecting with the public. He married in 2010 and has six children in total: three sons and three daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.