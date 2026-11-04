Choi Min-ho faces fallout from the “being pushed from behind” controversy, with even his KSOC ambassador role in question

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A complaint has been filed calling for a review of whether SHINee’s Choi Min-ho should continue as a Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) ambassador, as he apologized over controversy surrounding claims that he received physical assistance from a pacemaker during a marathon.

According to KSOC on the 4th, it received a complaint calling for a review of whether Choi Min-ho’s continued service as a KSOC ambassador was appropriate, as well as an examination of how the “JTBC Seoul Marathon” organizing committee applied the race rules and processed results, and the basis for assigning Choi Min-ho to Group B.

KSOC has assigned an official to handle the complaint and plans to look into the related matters. Choi Min-ho was appointed a KSOC ambassador last September and announced plans to promote recreational sports and convey messages about sports policy, among other promotional activities.

Earlier, Choi Min-ho took on his first full marathon, covering 42.195 km, at the “2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon,” held on the 1st, and finished in 3 hours and 18 seconds. His time was just 18 seconds short of the so-called “sub-3” (finishing within three hours), drawing attention.

However, controversy over a possible breach of race rules erupted after footage emerged of someone who appeared to be a pacemaker running alongside Choi Min-ho placing a hand on his back and near his waist.

As the controversy intensified, Choi Min-ho apologized on social media on the 3rd, saying the incident had occurred because of his own shortcomings, and said he would not accept the record.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.