Jung Ji Sun on why she sticks with smoky eye makeup: “I was discriminated against for being a female chef; I didn’t want to be looked down on” (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Chef Jung Ji Sun shares the story behind her signature eyeliner.

The 367th episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” (directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Gang-seok, written by Lee Un-ju), airing today (Wednesday the 4th) at 8:55 p.m., will feature J Black, who created the intro choreography for A2O LITE’s “NEON” (pronounced “Nion”); master Chinese chef Jung Ji Sun, who has been in the business for 24 years; and Ivy, who became the first Korean to appear on New York’s Broadway with the musical “Chicago.”

World-class dancer J Black, who created the paired intro choreography for A2O LITE’s “NEON,” meets Yoo Jae-suk. J Black shares the story behind the creation of the “NEON” choreography, which has taken social media algorithms by storm and become a hot topic. He’ll reveal everything from how he was asked to make the choreography more difficult and spectacular than his initial draft to how the “Aiching kick” choreography, personally coached by producer Lee Soo-man, came about. The behind-the-scenes story of Lee Soo-man’s meticulous direction—which even gave J Black goosebumps—is sure to add to the excitement. The show will also feature a range of performances, from the original choreographer’s version of the “NEON” choreography, unveiled for the first time on “You Quiz,” to Shinhwa’s “Savior” choreography. J Black will also get a chance to assess Yoo Jae-suk’s dancing skills. Viewers will be curious not only about J Black’s reaction to the AI Yoo Jae-suk version of the “NEON” intro dance, but also about which idol he picks as the ultimate dancing star.

The story continues with world-class dancer J Black, who changed the landscape of K-pop choreography. He’ll share his honest feelings about the evolving dance scene, from the period when he helped lead its heyday. In particular, he’ll draw attention by revealing that his own work actually dwindled amid the buzz around the “Street” dance series, which helped set the K-dance scene in motion by putting dancers who work behind the scenes in the spotlight as protagonists. J Black opens up about his complicated feelings at the time, saying, “When ‘Street Woman Fighter’ (SWF) became a huge hit, my work dried up.” He adds, “I thought, ‘I’m done now,’ but I also thought this was how things should be. I never thought about quitting dance,” sharing his convictions as a dancer. Viewers can hear J Black’s candid story in the show as he has continued to forge his own path as a legendary dancer amid changes in the dance scene.

Viewers will also hear from Jung Ji Sun, a master of Chinese cuisine with 24 years of experience who represents South Korea. She’ll recount her eventful career in Chinese cuisine and how she overcame the prejudice and discrimination she faced as a female chef to reach the top. She’ll also share behind-the-scenes stories from tvN’s hit variety show “Undercover Chef.” Along with the story of how she went undercover as “Sunny,” the most junior employee at a Chinese restaurant in Chengdu, China, she’ll reveal special moments with her Chengdu “family,” whom she reunited with on the spin-off “Undercover Chef: A Friend Who Came from Afar.” Viewers will hear how her Chengdu colleagues reacted after witnessing Jung Ji Sun’s fiery charisma in Korea, as well as stories from her challenge to take on K-spicy flavors.

The story continues with Chef Jung Ji Sun, who once dreamed of becoming a kindergarten teacher before entering the world of Chinese cuisine. She’ll talk about starting out as the most junior worker in a Chinese kitchen, known as one of the toughest workplaces in the food service industry, and the contempt and discrimination she faced at a time when female chefs were rare—even being denied the chance to learn how to cook. She says the experience “stayed with me as trauma” and will reveal how it led her to stick with bold eyeliner so she wouldn’t be looked down on. She’ll describe the grueling process of going to China alone to study cooking, her extraordinary passion for researching recipes—even digging through the trash at famous local restaurants—and her growth into a “dim sum master.” She’ll also recount everything from the moment she was turned away from a job because she was a female chef to a serious accident that required 30 stitches in her finger. In particular, she’ll open up about hiding her pregnancy for four months because she was “afraid of losing [her] job” and going to work even while recovering after childbirth. Viewers can hear why she continues to study tirelessly even after becoming an owner-chef, and follow her hard-fought journey to be recognized not as a “female” Chinese chef, but as Chinese chef Jung Ji Sun.

Ivy, who landed the lead role on Broadway as the first Korean performer to do so with the musical “Chicago,” will share the arduous journey that brought her to the stage of her dreams. After performing in “Chicago” around 600 times in Korea alone and establishing herself as the longest-running Roxie, Ivy will vividly recount the process from receiving her first offer from Broadway in 2022 to finally taking the stage there in New York four years later. She’ll share behind-the-scenes stories about hesitating because of the obstacle of English, as well as submitting audition videos three times over the course of two whole years. She’ll reveal what happened as she became a “global Roxie,” including how she anxiously waited after sending in her audition video and heard nothing for a while. The so-called “Euljiro 50-Day Project,” an intensive training program she began to overcome the language barrier just 50 days before her first Broadway performance, is also drawing interest. Ivy says she spent about 10 million won of her own money and practiced her lines for six to seven hours a day with nine native-speaking teachers. Her remark, “If I’d studied this hard back then, wouldn’t I have gotten into SKY?” is sure to bring laughs.

Viewers will also hear about Ivy’s far-from-smooth journey to New York. Unpredictable moments included the rush of arriving in the United States just ten days before the performance because of visa issues and her nerve-racking first meeting with the local cast. A legendary story about her blurting out Konglish on Broadway is sure to bring the house down. Ivy honestly opens up about the anxiety she faced in an unfamiliar environment, saying it felt like “diving in headfirst with no idea what I was doing.” She’ll vividly recount her eventful journey, from sleepless nights and tears on her early-morning walks because of the pressure of performing in English to receiving a standing ovation at her first curtain call. Reflecting on Broadway’s offer, which came when she was in her mid-40s, had lost confidence and felt she was reaching her limits, Ivy says, “It felt like my dream had come looking for me and knocked on my door,” and will offer warm encouragement to those who have given up on their dreams. Viewers can also catch Ivy performing the Broadway version of “Chicago” from a front-row seat at home.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.