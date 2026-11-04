Jennie Shows Off a Daring Bikini Look With Her Ribs Clearly Visible—Her Frame Is So Tiny

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Jennie, a member of the group BLACKPINK, showed off an unreal bikini look.

On the 4th, Jennie posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “The only two ways I heal.”

In the photos, Jennie is relaxing in a bikini. She appears to be enjoying some leisure in a relaxed setting, basking in the warm sunshine.

Her slender figure, with not an ounce of excess fat, particularly catches the eye. Her waistline, with the outline of her ribs visible, drew attention. She also showed off her dazzling beauty despite being bare-faced.

Meanwhile, Jennie debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and won over fans with hit songs such as “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “PLAYING WITH FIRE,” “GO,” and “Whistle.” She also released hit songs including “Solo,” “Mantra,” and “like JENNIE” during her solo career. This year marks the 10th anniversary of her debut, and she released her new digital EP, “Fallen Angel,” last August.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.