Cha Ye-ryun’s side denies settlement rumors that spread after school-bullying post was blocked: “No request to delete it, no settlement”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Cha Ye-ryun’s side denied rumors of a settlement that arose after the original post alleging school bullying was temporarily restricted.

The agency says it never requested that the post be deleted or reached a settlement with its author.

On the 4th, HB Entertainment, Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, said the temporary restriction of the original post exposing the allegations was “not an action taken by our side.” It also stressed that the settlement rumors circulating online were untrue.

The allegations of school bullying involving Cha Ye-ryun began with a post published on an online community on the 29th of last month.

The author, identified as A, claimed in a post titled “Please let the school-bullying perpetrator, an actress born in 1985, stop working” that an actress had bullied and assaulted them during their school years. The post said the author was assaulted in places including a classroom, a restroom and a building near the school, and that a slap had ruptured their eardrum.

The author did not name the actress, but Cha Ye-ryun was identified online as the alleged perpetrator based on the birth year and school mentioned in the post. Her agency immediately denied the allegations, calling them “groundless.”

The original exposé post was made inaccessible on the 2nd under Article 44-2 of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. A temporary measure is a procedure that restricts access to a post for a certain period when it is difficult to determine whether the post infringes on someone’s rights or a dispute is anticipated.

The fact that the post was temporarily restricted does not, by itself, establish whether the allegations in it are true.

HB Entertainment issued an official statement on the 4th and again denied the allegations of school bullying.

The agency said it takes seriously the repeated spread of anonymous claims and speculation, as well as the fact that criticism is being directed even at the family. It said it would respond to the malicious spread of false information and personal attacks after a legal review.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.