Kim Da-young, Bae Sung-jae’s wife, opens up about the pain of a “missed miscarriage” ahead of her December due date: “The heartbeat stopped at seven weeks”

[Kim Jun-seok, reporter for Sportschosun] Former announcer Kim Da-young, wife of broadcaster Bae Sung-jae, opened up about the pain of experiencing a missed miscarriage last year.

On the 4th, a video capturing her daily life with her husband, Bae Sung-jae, was posted on Kim Da-young’s YouTube channel, “Dayoung Anaya.”

In the video, Kim Da-young said, “I had a missed miscarriage once toward the end of last year. I found out very early then, too,” adding, “I found out at four weeks and was so happy that my husband and I kept going to the hospital together.”

Kim Da-young said they were delighted after seeing the first ultrasound image, sharing the pregnancy news with both families and celebrating with a party.

But she recalled, “At around seven weeks, the heartbeat was supposed to be audible, but it wasn’t,” and, “They said there was a gestational sac and yolk sac, but they couldn’t see the baby.” She said she underwent surgery just before Christmas.

Kim Da-young, who particularly loves Christmas, said, “I had a very quiet Christmas in 2025,” adding, “My husband treated me well, and both our families took good care of me, so I recovered, but it was somehow a hollow Christmas.”

She also opened up about blaming herself after the miscarriage.

Kim Da-young said, “I’ve heard that after a miscarriage, both women and men wonder whether it might have been their fault. We did, too.”

She went on to say that the doctor firmly urged the couple, who were trying to find the cause, not to blame themselves. She spoke tenderly of her husband, saying, “He must have been upset and blamed himself, too. He must have had a very hard time without letting me see it.”

Meanwhile, Kim Da-young married Bae Sung-jae, an SBS announcer and senior colleague who is 14 years older than her, in May last year. The couple announced their pregnancy last month, and the baby is due this coming December.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.